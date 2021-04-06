International Dark Sky Week continues through April 12.
The Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association has events scheduled through the rest of the week.
Nick DePorzio, a Fountain Hills High School graduate, will share a presentation entitled “Your Journey to the Dark Side: Dark Matter and Dark Energy in your own Backyard.” The presentation is scheduled for today, Wednesday, April 7. DePorzio is studying astronomy at Harvard.
Thursday’s presentation features award-winning children’s book author Marsha Diane Arnold. She will offer a story time for young children with her recent book, “Lights Out!”
The final event, set for Friday is a Dark Sky friendly home makeover, showing how simple it is to adjust outdoor lighting to protect the night sky.
The programs can be found online each day at FHDarkSky.com by clicking on “Events.”