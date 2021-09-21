Car crashes are the leading safety issue facing children. Approximately 183,000 children were injured in car crashes in 2018, or more than 500 injuries per day, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
During National Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 19-25), AAA Arizona and the NSC are sharing new research that sheds light on the extent to which parents and caregivers in the U.S. are informed about car seat installation and use.
According to the National Digital Car Seat Check Form (NDCF) database, more than half of all car seats brought in for inspection to child passenger safety technicians are improperly installed and used. Yet, the general consumer survey revealed only one in five parents and caregivers seek expert help installing a car seat or securing a child in a car seat.
“Car crashes are the leading cause of injuries and deaths among children,” said Mark Chung, National Safety Council, VP Roadway Practice. “This safety risk can be mitigated by the correct use of car seats and booster seats.”
Data from the NDCF database also revealed there are three common mistakes. These include having the car seat installation be too loose, failing to use the tether when installing a forward-facing car seat with either the lower anchors or seat belt, and leaving harness straps too loose when securing a child in a car seat.
Children are often transitioned out of the appropriate car seats before it is safe to do so. More than a quarter of children are moved from forward-facing car seats to booster seats too soon, and more than 90 percent of children using lap-and-shoulder seat belts under the age of 10 should still be in a car seat or booster seat.
Parents and caregivers are less likely to seek car seat inspections as children grow into forward-facing and booster car seats. Child passenger safety technicians inspect about four times the amount of rear-facing car seats than they do forward-facing car seats, and 73 percent of forward-facing seats are not correctly installed.
“Our goal is to provide information and tools that can help improve child passenger safety,” said Aldo Vazquez, AAA Arizona Spokesperson. “We urge parents and caregivers to educate themselves and look for free resources, such as a virtual or in-person car seat inspection in their area.”
Fountain Hills Fire Department has certified safety seat inspectors and residents are welcome to visit Fire Station #1 for an inspection. Fire Chief Dave Ott said those interested in an inspection should call the station first to be sure someone is available. The number is 480-837-9820, option 6.