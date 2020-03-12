The Town of Fountain Hills has announced the cancellation of the annual Irish Fountain Fest scheduled to take place at Fountain Park on Saturday, March 14.
“Due to warnings from health care professionals about large public gatherings and populations at risk for COVID-19 or Coronavirus, it made sense for the Town of Fountain Hills to cancel the event,” said Town Manager Grady Miller.
“We are concerned about the safety of our residents, visitors, employees, and volunteers who could be exposed to the virus while attending a town function,” said Mayor Ginny Dickey. “We want to do our part in helping prevent the spread of the Coronavirus,” continued Dickey.
Due to the timing of the Irish Fountain Fest originally planned for this weekend, the Town of Fountain Hills will not be rescheduling the event. The Town of Fountain Hills will be monitoring the situation relating to other events, large gatherings, and other important information and will be prepared to act appropriately.