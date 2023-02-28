Put on the green and join the Town of Fountain Hills as they shamrock the hills with Irish Fountain Fest on Saturday, March 11.
Food, fun and music will be a part of this family-friendly event, and the world-famous Fountain will be transformed into a bright emerald green geyser at 12 p.m. and again at 4 p.m.
Irish Fountain Fest will feature a kid’s zone, traditional Irish folk dancing performances, a Celtic rock band, food trucks, the Crescent Crown Beer Garden and more. This event is open to families of all ages and is free to attend. It will be hosted out of Fountain Park.
Activities scheduled for the event are as follows:
*11 a.m., festival opens; Trotter's Wake Band.
*12 p.m., Greening of the Fountain.
*1 to 2 p.m., Kilted Spirit Band.
*2 to 3 p.m., Phoenix Pipe & Drum Band.
*3 to 5 p.m., Traveler – Celtic Rock Band.
*4 p.m., Greening of the Fountain.