It all started on St. Patrick’s Day in 1978 when a young homebuilder rode his horse into a local tavern to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and his heritage.

What could top such a stunt? How about a bet to turn the town’s Fountain green, water ski around the fountain, and who doesn’t show up is out $250? So, on St. Patrick’s Day 1979, with a large crowd watching from shore, the world-famous Fountain was dyed green and all the bettors skied around the Fountain as planned, except for one. He couldn’t get up on the skis.