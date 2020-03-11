Fountain Hills will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in its own unique way by turning the iconic Fountain green for Irish Fountain Fest on Saturday, March 14, at Fountain Park.
Put on the green and join the Town of Fountain Hills to shamROCK the Hills at the annual Irish Fountain Fest. Food, fun and music will all be a part of this family-friendly event. And don’t forget the world-famous Fountain will be transformed into a bright emerald green geyser at 12 p.m. and again at 4 p.m.
This event will feature a kid’s zone, a Celtic rock band, food trucks, the Crescent Crown Beer Garden and much more. This event is open to families of all ages and is free of charge.
The festival opens at 11 a.m. with the greening of the Fountain at noon. Kilted Spirit will play music from 1 to 2 p.m., with bagpipers taking over from 2 to 3 p.m. Traveler, the Celtic rock band, will play from 3 to 5 p.m., with the greening of the Fountain taking place again at 4 p.m.