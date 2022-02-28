The annual Irish Fest returns to Fountain Park on Saturday, March 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission.
Put on the green and join the Town of Fountain Hills as they “shamROCK” the Hills at the Irish Fountain Fest.
Food, fun and music will all be a part of this family-friendly event, and who could forget that the world-famous Fountain will be transformed into an emerald green geyser at 12 and 4 p.m.
This event will feature a kids’ zone, traditional Irish folk dancing performances, a Celtic rock band, food trucks, the Crescent Crown Beer Garden and much more. This event is open to families of all ages and is free of charge.
The schedule of entertainment for the event is as follows:
*11 a.m. Festival opens.
*12 p.m. Greening of the Fountain.
*1 to 2 p.m. Kilted Spirit band.
*2 to 3 p.m. Mesa Caledonian Pipe & Drum band.
*3 to 5 p.m. Traveler – Celtic rock band.
*4 p.m. Greening of the Fountain.
Contact Linda Ayres for more information at layres@fountainhillsaz.gov.
The Town offers thanks to the presenting sponsor, RE/MAX Sun Properties, The Sonoran Lifestyle Team.