Town councils around the country often open with either an invocation or a moment of silence. In Fountain Hills, the Town Council voted to reestablish invocations at the beginning of each meeting at the Feb. 7, 2023, meeting.
Town Council meetings had historically started with an invocation since the Town’s incorporation in 1989. Traditionally, individuals of diverse faiths with a substantial connection to the Town have been invited to offer the prayer. A moment of silence was offered if and when an invocatory was unavailable.
The Town has established an online application process to facilitate an easy and consistent process for those interested in offering the invocation. The application is to include a name, phone number, email address, if the applicant is part of a church, organization, or resident, connection to Fountain Hills, then an opportunity to explain that connection in 250 words or less. The applicant will submit the form for inclusion in a lottery-type drawing held in the Council Chambers. The applicants are then selected randomly in the council meeting date order.
Applications for providing invocations at Town Council meetings through 2023 are now being accepted through July 14, for the drawing on July 18, 2023. The remaining Town Council meetings following the summer break are Aug. 22, Sept. 6 and 19, Oct. 3 and 17, Nov. 7 and 21, and Dec. 5.
All meetings start at 5:30 p.m. Interested individuals who wish to offer an invocation at Town Council meetings should go to fountainhillsaz.gov/town-council to complete the online application.