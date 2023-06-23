Town councils around the country often open with either an invocation or a moment of silence. In Fountain Hills, the Town Council voted to reestablish invocations at the beginning of each meeting at the Feb. 7, 2023, meeting.

Town Council meetings had historically started with an invocation since the Town’s incorporation in 1989. Traditionally, individuals of diverse faiths with a substantial connection to the Town have been invited to offer the prayer. A moment of silence was offered if and when an invocatory was unavailable.