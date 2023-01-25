The Town Council has delayed action on a proposed administrative policy regarding invocations to open Town Council meetings. At its Jan. 3 meeting, the council voted 4-3 to reinstate the practice of an invocation and at the Jan. 17 session Rev. Clayton Wilfer, pastor for Joy Christian Community Church, was the first to deliver an invocation under the new program.
However, staff felt it appropriate to adopt a policy for the invocation procedure and brought that before the council on Jan. 17. Ultimately the council voted 4-3 to delay action to allow for further discussion.
Councilwoman Hannah Toth made a motion to adopt the policy as presented, however, she ultimately joined the majority to vote against the proposal. After the initial vote was negative a new motion was made to table the policy. That passed on a 4-3 vote.
Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski attempted to add a provision that no invocations be given until the policy was adopted. Mayor Ginny Dickey reminded her that such discussion was not permitted on a motion to table or continue an item.
Councilman Allen Skillicorn said he has some issues with the proposed policy and wanted to take additional time to work through those concerns. He pushed for the delay.
The proposed policy calls for nondiscrimination and a respect for freedom of religion and conscience. Any individual of any faith or nonfaith who has a connection to the town may ask to give an invocation at a council meeting. There was some discussion regarding whether it should be worded as a “substantial” connection to the town.
“The Town will not prohibit an individual from offering an invocation based on the content of the invocation or based on affiliation or nonaffiliation with any religion or faith group or organization,” the policy states.
“…An individual giving an invocation at a Town Council meeting may not denigrate or disparage any other faiths or systems of belief or nonbelief; proselytize or preach conversion; or advance any other impermissible purpose. Any individual who engages in such conduct while offering an invocation may be asked to stop the invocation and/or may be disqualified from offering an invocation as a future meeting.”
The policy states that individuals with a connection to Fountain Hills interested in presenting the invocation, regardless of their faith or nonfaith or membership or nonmembership in any religious organization, may contact the town manager or his/her designee.
The town manager or designee may set the schedule for invocations at their discretion as appropriate. The invocation will be scheduled on a first come first serve basis.
A date for the item to come back to the council was not determined.