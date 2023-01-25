The Town Council has delayed action on a proposed administrative policy regarding invocations to open Town Council meetings. At its Jan. 3 meeting, the council voted 4-3 to reinstate the practice of an invocation and at the Jan. 17 session Rev. Clayton Wilfer, pastor for Joy Christian Community Church, was the first to deliver an invocation under the new program.

However, staff felt it appropriate to adopt a policy for the invocation procedure and brought that before the council on Jan. 17. Ultimately the council voted 4-3 to delay action to allow for further discussion.