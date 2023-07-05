The McDowell Mountain Preservation Commission (MMPC) has taken steps to prepare for potential invasive vegetation in the Fountain Hills McDowell Mountain Preserve.
A commission work group has done preliminary work to outline a plan for addressing non-native invasive plant (NNIPs) species of vegetation in the Preserve. Commissioner Janice Holden reported on the findings of the work group at a June 27 meeting.
Although there are apparently no serious issues at this time the MMPC believes that NNIPs in the preserve are an ongoing issue to be addressed. Work group member D.J. Willard said members of the Trailblazers group had noted some invasive species while working this past season.
“We believe this should be addressed as soon as practicable,” Willard said.
Holden said that contingent on available resources, they recommend an annual assessment of NNIPs in the Preserve and based on such assessment take steps to remediate.
A second work group will be assigned to follow up and explore possible resources for education and training relevant to the task and they will work in conjunction with the Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills (SCFH).
Commissioner Sherry Irwin said that although the level of threat to the Preserve is uncertain at this time, they should be prepared to move in a decisive manner.
“If we do not address this, who will address it?” Irwin said. “This is something the MMPC should take ownership [of].”
The MMPC also recommended that steps be taken to implement a regular assessment, probably on an annual basis.
Commission Chairman Scott Grzybowski said an annual assessment is a good place to start with the beginning of the season.
TOFH Interim Community Services Director Kevin Snipes said the plants are not active during hot weather and most likely not until spring. There is time to organize and identify resources, Snipes said.
Grzybowski said the new work group can be appointed in the fall.
Commissioner Bill Craig said he has a concern that the commission really does not know much about what they are preparing to do.
“Are we committing to something we are not knowledgeable to address,” Craig asked.
Grzybowski said he does not see this as a commitment at this point on the part of the commission.
“We can bring in the help to address the effort as needed,” Snipes said.
He noted there are grant possibilities for assistance with the assessment and for further training. However, he said based on current grant cycles they would probably not be in line for funding before fall 2024.
The commission voted to appoint a new working group this fall to take the steps to find resources and look into available grants. They have existing relationships with the Scottsdale Sonoran Preserve and Arizona Department of Forestry for assistance.