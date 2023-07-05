McDowell Mountain Regional Park

The McDowell Mountain Preservation Commission (MMPC) has taken steps to prepare for potential invasive vegetation in the Fountain Hills McDowell Mountain Preserve.

A commission work group has done preliminary work to outline a plan for addressing non-native invasive plant (NNIPs) species of vegetation in the Preserve. Commissioner Janice Holden reported on the findings of the work group at a June 27 meeting.