48 Arizona Women and the Arizona Historical Society have selected the 48 Most Intriguing Women of Arizona for 2022, among them an astronaut, a fire department chief and a young collegiate golfer with Downs Syndrome.
Those singled out for recognition this year includes Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey.
“When my friend, Fountain Hills resident Martha Iskyan, told me she had submitted my name to the 48 Arizona Women Project, I was happily surprised and grateful,” Dickey said. “This effort became a Legacy Project during Arizona’s 100th Anniversary celebration. It is particularly meaningful as I, along with many others, created our own State-sanctioned Centennial Project, culminating in a wonderful event on Feb. 12, 2012, on what is now Centennial Circle.
“I am very honored and humbled by this recognition and look forward to gathering with the 48 Arizona Women, the Arizona Historical Society folks, friends and family in April.”
Now 11 years old, 48 Arizona Women, the sponsoring organization based in Scottsdale, started as an official Arizona Centennial Project in 2010 to “recognize the state’s most remarkable women having a remarkable impact in their communities, often with little fanfare.” The organization’s mission is to transform lives, build stronger communities and help positively shape Arizona and the nation.
The 48 Arizona Women project honors professional and non-professional women from diverse backgrounds whose leadership and commitment are contributing in a positive way to the future of Arizona.
A special Honorary category includes Tammy Caraway, architect and owner of Avid Architects of Glendale and Lorraine Bergman, owner of Caliente Construction of Tempe.
“The 48 Arizona Women project was created to raise awareness for the impact of the work women are doing to improve and enhance their communities and the lives of all Arizonans,” said Connie Robinson, chair of the 48 Arizona Women Steering Committee. “In their unique way, from social justice and education to technology, entrepreneurship and the arts, these 48 women are working in a meaningful way to support and better their cities and towns throughout our state.”
A committee comprised of a diverse group of public and private sector leaders and residents evaluated nominees on several key factors: the impact that their leadership, accomplishments and dedication have had on the state and the nation; their influence as role models and visionaries; and their ability to relate to a wide range of people.
Honorees will be featured in a 140-plus page coffee table book titled “Arizona’s 48 Most Intriguing Women – A New Decade,” telling each woman’s story in words and photos. Honorees will also be formally recognized during a 48 Women Luncheon as well as a VIP reception for the launch of the book. The book will be available for purchase throughout Arizona in April 2022.