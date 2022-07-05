The Town of Fountain Hills was host to a small group of international mayors visiting from around the world. The mayors were participating in the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) of the U.S. Department of State.
Fountain Hills Vice-Mayor Gerry Friedel welcomed the group for a luncheon at the Adero-Scottsdale Resort in Fountain Hills.
The meeting was arranged as part of the Town’s participation in Sister Cities.
The purpose of the IVLP is to help countries:
*Gain new knowledge, ideas, tools and practices to help advance democratic practices, combat corruption, and protect human rights in the visitors’ home communities.
*Develop professional relationships and networks with local government officials, technical specialists, organizations, and programs in the U.S. to facilitate future collaboration and innovation.
*Provide a platform for sharing best practices and generating innovative ideas between the visitors and their counterparts in the United States.