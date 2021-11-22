A variety of Fountain Hills congregations and faith groups will gather for the 13th annual Fountain Hills Interfaith Thanksgiving celebration Sunday, Nov. 21.
The celebration starts at 2 p.m. at The Fountains, a United Methodist Church, 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd.
In its 13th year, the service is sponsored by the Fountain Hills Interfaith Alliance, a coalition of local faith communities and leaders committed to embracing diversity and pluralism as ideals and practicing intentional interaction with those of other faith traditions as a positive witness to a world in conflict.
Those joining in the celebration include Jews, Muslims, Catholics, Protestants, Latter Day Saints, Buddhists, Baha’i, Religious Science, and practitioners of other faiths living in and around Fountain Hills.
The service will include inspiring music, a time for conversation and an opportunity to reflect on the important work of listening and understanding one another.
Also, Syrian refugee baker Noor Al Mousa will be on hand to sell pre-packaged sweets and take orders for later delivery. Noor’s baklava recipe was recently featured in Sunset magazine.
Speaking at the service are Brad Ough (LDS); Leti Denny-Brown (Bahai), Naomi Lerman (Jewish), The Rev. Elizabeth Gallen (ELCA Lutheran), Azra Hussain (Muslim), Deacon Phil LoCascio (Roman Catholic); Kelsang Tabkay (Kadampa Buddhist); and the Rev. David Felten (United Methodist).
Thanksgiving is a unique opportunity for all Americans, regardless of religious or faith background, to come together with thanks, acknowledging the many gifts and the richness of America’s religious diversity.
As a precaution to prevent the continued spread of COVID and to keep everyone safe, all participants are expected to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status. The doors will remain open during event.
Additionally, the traditional post-celebration fellowship and refreshments will be suspended this year.
For more information about the service, call 480-837-7627 or visit facebook.com/prayswellwithothers.