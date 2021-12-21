When it rains in Fountain Hills, it sometimes pours, causing drainage and flooding issues. The Flood Control District of Maricopa County is surveying to learn more about stormwater and urban runoff to help protect water quality.
The Clean Water Act (CWA), among other things, regulates stormwater and urban runoff to protect water quality. The Phase II Final Rule requires small municipal stormwater systems such as Fountain Hills to obtain a permit that specifies the measures to prevent pollution from entering the storm system. In Arizona, Phase II permits are administered by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ).
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County wants to know about flooding and drainage issues in your area to include in the Fountain Hills Area Drainage Master Study (ADMS). To better understand drainage issues in Fountain Hills, the district is conducting an online survey of residents. The survey is found at fountainhillsaz.gov/358/Storm-Water-Management.