The Arizona Department of Transportation is seeking motorist input into a study to evaluate potential safety improvements to State Route 87 (Beeline Highway) between Fort McDowell Road and Payson.
The SR 87 CDS area extends nearly 60 miles from Fort McDowell Road (milepost 191) to Green Valley Parkway (milepost 250). The town of Fountain Hills is south of the study area, while the town of Payson is north of the study area. Portions of the corridor are adjacent to the Fort McDowell Indian Reservation and the Tonto Apache Off-Reservation Trust Land.
This portion of the SR 87 corridor provides a key link between the Phoenix metropolitan area and the northeastern part of the state and serves intrastate, interstate and international commerce. The corridor connects Mesa, Fountain Hills and Payson as well as the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community and Fort McDowell-Yavapai tribes.
Public input is wanted.
The Draft Feasibility Report has been prepared. The Report identifies proposed improvements including climbing and passing lanes, shoulder improvements, rock fall mitigation and traveler information systems.
Area residents and those who travel the SR 87 corridor frequently are encouraged to provide their input on the study recommendations by completing an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/SR_87_CDS.
The survey can be completed between Sept. 16 and Sept. 30.
No funding has been identified to implement any of the improvements. The Corridor Development Study helps ADOT to identify and prioritize needs, so that funding can be considered and prioritized against needs statewide.
Visit azdot.gov/SR87study for more information and materials on the SR 87 Corridor Development Study.