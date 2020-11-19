Two people were taken to the hospital with what were described with “non-life-threatening” injuries following a car/motorcycle crash on Palisades Boulevard Wednesday evening, Nov. 18.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, a 20-year-old man was on a motorcycle northbound on Palisades, allegedly “racing” a second vehicle. The motorcyclist collided with a third vehicle that was making a turn from El Lago Boulevard onto Palisades. The crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m.
There was a northbound closure of Palisades and southbound was restricted to a single lane for a couple of hours while the collision was investigated.