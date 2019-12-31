Democrats in Maricopa County have received notification from the Elections Department related to the Presidential Preference Election on Tuesday, March 17.
The message was sent to those registered voters on the Permanent Early Voter List (PEVL) and is asking voters if they wish to change their information.
The options are for no ballot to be sent to them for the election, change in mailing or residential address or request removal from the PEVL.
If voters do not wish to change any of this information they should not respond to the mailer.
Those registered Democrats who are on the PEVL will receive their ballot in the mail. The ballots will be mailed on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Anyone registered with any other party or as non-partisan with no party affiliation will not be able to vote in this election, and will not receive a ballot, even if on the PEVL.
Those wanting to register to vote can obtain information and register at recorder.maricopa.gov/elections.