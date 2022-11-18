The Town of Fountain Hills is preparing a multi-million-dollar sidewalk infill project on two of the major arterial streets in the downtown area.
The estimated $2.6 million project is being funded by a federal grant to be administered by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). The Town’s share of the cost is about 5.7%.
Town officials and the project partners held a public open house on Nov. 9, at the Community Center to offer information on the project. New sidewalks will be installed to fill gaps along Saguaro Boulevard between Colony Drive and Fountain Hills Boulevard. Additionally, gaps will be completed along Palisades Boulevard between Saguaro and Fountain Hills boulevards.
There are portions of this route that have relatively steep banks making it difficult to install sidewalks without retaining walls. It was stated that to reduce the costs associated with retaining walls traffic lanes would be narrowed to move the walkways away from the slopes effectively reducing the height of retaining walls.
Between La Montana Drive and Grande Boulevard there are numerous driveways that slope upward significantly. It was explained that the sidewalks will be installed across the driveway to assure they comply with slope standards associated with the ADA.
At several locations the sidewalks will need to diverge to avoid utility infrastructure along the right of way.
At this time construction is targeted to begin June of 2023. That will put costs into the next fiscal year’s budget. The work is expected to take six to 10 months.