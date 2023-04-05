The Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame inducted a new class of outstanding individuals from the region Wednesday night, March 29, at the Rio Verde Country Club.
The Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes Fountain Hills residents Tom Aiello, Carol Carroll, Mark Dalton, Jim Dickey, Tait Elkie, Margaret Ziefert and Phil Yin, who passed mere days before the event. Diane Newcomb of Tonto Verde was inducted as well.
“Our selection committee had a difficult time narrowing down the crowded field,” said chair Dori Wittrig leading into the event. “There were 20 individuals nominated from Fountain Hills alone…Congratulations to all these special people.
“This banquet is always a fun-filled event as family, friends and supporters gather to celebrate this unique and well-earned honor.”
An online auction was also hosted as part of the event, a fundraising effort benefiting the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center.
The Hall of Fame since 2004 has recognized individuals, living or deceased, whose history of involvement has contributed in some positive way to the betterment of communities within the Lower Verde Valley.
Consideration for selection was based on an individual’s contributions in one or more of the following categories – arts and culture, business and professional, community service, education, governmental activities and religious and spiritual activities.
There are more than 150 individuals in the Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame.