Hall of fame.JPG

The Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame inducted a new class of outstanding individuals from the region Wednesday night, March 29, at the Rio Verde Country Club.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes Fountain Hills residents Tom Aiello, Carol Carroll, Mark Dalton, Jim Dickey, Tait Elkie, Margaret Ziefert and Phil Yin, who passed mere days before the event. Diane Newcomb of Tonto Verde was inducted as well.