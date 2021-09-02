Fountain Hills Theater staff found themselves doing the impossible over the last year-and-a-half.
Staring at the prospect of completely closing their doors, they came up with an idea – why not perform outdoors, in the parking lot? That is exactly what they did. Partnering with Phyliss Kern, who loaned them the use of her show-mobile, they presented 19 shows and events, braving wind, rain, heat and cold. According to theater organizers, the support from patrons, who withstood the elements alongside the actors and crew, was phenomenal.
At the height of the pandemic, many watched the shows from their cars, tuning in to an FM station. The “Community Follies Fundraiser” in the spring brought together members of local clubs and organizations in an evening of support for the theater and was a big hit with participants and attendees alike.
Fountain Hills Theater is now ready to ring in the new season. On Sept. 10 at 6 p.m., Fountain Hills Theater will reopen the doors to its Mainstage Theater for the first time in 18 months. In celebration of its 35th season and return to the stage, the theater will host a very special evening of celebration, offering a “New Year’s Eve” style pre-show party.
Patrons attending will enjoy appetizers and desserts as they await the countdown to the doors opening on the first Mainstage show of 2021-22, Neil Simon’s slapstick comedy, “Rumors.”
To purchase tickets for FHT’s “Ring in the Season,”
call the Box Office at 480-837-9661, ext. 3 or visit fhtaz.org. Seating is limited. Ticket price is $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under.
Throughout the past many months, there have been some major changes at the theater. The Board of Directors has been extended, and Val Stasik has returned as interim managing director. New staff members also have been added.
New Board members Henry Male, Scott Hyder and Mark Dalton are now working alongside current members Kiera Allen, Helen Whatmough and Dori Wittrig. Artistic Directors, Peter J. Hill and Ross Collins have created an exciting lineup of comedies and musicals for the 2021-22 season. In addition, the theater will present “A Series of One-Night Stand” concerts, a murder mystery and more.
Indoor seating will be limited and socially distanced. The theater will be thoroughly cleaned before each show. Masks are required inside the theater.