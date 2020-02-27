The Town Council has approved a Zoning Ordinance amendment that allows for the indoor sales of automobiles within a C-1 zoning district.
The amendment was brought to the council at the request of Vladimir Buer, owner of property on Shea Blvd. and Monterey Drive that is zoned for C-1 use. The property is adjacent to the VFW Post 7507 location and had previously been used as a consignment donation center to help veterans’ organizations.
In a letter to Development Services Director John Wesley, Buer said he was asked by the VFW to reopen the consignment center.
“…They thought my plan to raise funds for the post would be best served by retailing consigned and donated automobiles and motorcycles instead of household items.”
VFW Post #7507 Quartermaster Karl Krawczyk sought to clarify the relationship between the post and the proposed auto dealer.
“The VFW has no ownership interests in the Veterans Auto Center,” Krawczyk said. “We have a relationship that they will give a portion of their profits to our Post.”
The national VFW organization is allowing Buer to use its emblem in conjunction with his business in exchange for a portion of sales going to the veterans. Buer said the association with the VFW does not give the business any tax breaks as a non-profit. He made that comment in response to a question from a council member.
Wesley had asked the Planning and Zoning Commission to address the size of such operations and operating hours.
“To address the potential impacts of vehicle sales in a C-1 zoning district, the applicant has included in their proposed amendment that all display and sales occur indoors,” Wesley said in his staff report. “The application also includes a provision that the use not be allowed to provide any vehicle service work. Staff agrees these would be important elements to consider to allow this use in the C-1 zoning district.”
Wesley reminded the council that a change in the ordinance would apply to all C-1 zoning districts in town, but he noted that does not include a lot of property.
The commission sent the council a recommendation that included a 5,000 square-foot space limitation and limit operating hours to no later than 9 p.m. seven days a week.
Councilman Art Tolis objected to any of the proposed ancillary restrictions. He said it should be council policy to encourage new business, especially those that might be high-end and generate more sales tax. He noted that the Zoning Ordinance currently allows businesses to operate until 11 p.m. and believes this should be no different.
Councilman Alan Magazine said the needs of citizens not to be disturbed should be a priority.
Tolis said he took exception to that statement. “We should be doing this for the citizens, to collect the maximum sales tax we can.”
When Councilman Mike Scharnow moved for the proposal to be adopted as proposed by the commission, Tolis introduced amendments to eliminate the time restriction and limits to parking outside such businesses.
The motion with an amendment to delete the restricted hours of operation passed unanimously.