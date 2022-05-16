Just as things are easing back toward normal the pandemic is still having an impact on events and celebrations, in this case the Town of Fountain Hills Fourth at the Fountain Independence Day celebration.
Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin told the Town Council on May 3 that the supply chain for fireworks is causing communities to either change their plans of move the date of celebrations. The council told Goodwin to keep the program as close to the traditional date as possible. As a result, the Town of Fountain Hills Independence Day celebration will take place on Friday, July 1.
The date change was one of three options Goodwin presented. Another plan would be to hold a scaled back event on July 4, without fireworks. That could include food trucks for those wanting to picnic in the park and red, white and blue lights on the Fountain for the evening. Another option for the July 4 date would be to simply have the lighting for the Fountain. That would allow staff to reallocate funds to other events.
Goodwin said a drone light show could be an option for the July 4 date, but cost and scheduling could be a problem.
Goodwin said rescheduling the fireworks for July 1 would cost an estimated additional $10,000.
Vice Mayor Gerry Friedel asked if the Fountain lighting could still operate on July 4, and Goodwin said that was absolutely possible and would be done.
Town Manager Grady Miller said the situation is unfortunate, as fireworks are a traditional part of the holiday celebrations. He said staff would move forward to lock in the new plans for Friday, July 1. The Town will announce more details as they become available.