The Independence Day holiday falls on Sunday this year, meaning many government offices will be closed for the weekend. Others may be taking off Monday, July 5.
Town Hall will be closed for the holiday on Monday, July 5.
The Community Center is closed for the summer for renovations. The Fountain Hills branch of the Maricopa County Library will be closed Monday, July 5.
There will be no mail delivery on Monday, July 5.
The offices of the Fountain Hills Unified School District and are closed for the summer.
The Sanitary District and EPCOR Water will have their offices closed on Monday, July 5, to observe the holiday. Sanitary and water personnel will be available in the event of an emergency by using the after-hours emergency telephone number.
Bank branches in Fountain Hills will be closed on Monday, July 5.
There is no impact on the trash collection schedule for Republic Services.
The display advertising deadline for The Times will be Thursday, July 1, at 12 noon. Editorial and letters deadline is Friday, July 2, at 12 noon. The Times office will be closed on Monday, July 5.