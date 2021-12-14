In-Home Concerts will resume in January.
The Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association-sponsored events are returning after the pandemic break. The concerts are held in private homes in the community, offering an intimate experience with both classical and jazz presentations.
There are two classical concerts and four jazz concerts this year, according to Chair Sharon VandenBerg.
“We are really looking forward to the new season, and the upcoming concerts,” VandenBerg said.
VandenBerg is taking over for Carol Coates, who is retiring from the chairmanship after 30 years. April Sessner will take Jean Linzer’s place in sales and marketing. Linzer also has been involved in the In-Home Concerts for 30 years.
Bev Tall and Anita Glenister are returning volunteers. Coates and Linzer will provide backup through this season before VandenBerg and Sessner take over completely.
Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the public today, Wednesday, Dec. 8. FHCCA members had the first opportunity to purchase tickets earlier this month.
Individual concert tickets are $28 for FHCCA members and $30 for non-members. A package of four jazz concerts is available to members for $100 and $110 for non-members. The two classical show package is $50 for members and $55 for non-members. Text HOME2022 to 76278 to purchase tickets.
To join FHCCA, visit ilovefountainhills.org.
The 2022 lineup:
Jan. 9, Jazz, Delphine Cortez with Joel Robin and Friends
Jan. 30, Jazz, Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet
Feb. 6, Jazz, WE3
Feb. 27, Classical, The Rice Brothers
March 6, Jazz, Diana Lee and Dennis Rowland
March 13, Classical, Allegro Trio.
Of the six concerts five are hosted in different private homes in the area. A sixth will be held at MorningStar Senior Living. They all are held at 4 p.m. on Sundays. Seating is limited.