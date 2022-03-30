In a continuing effort to improve street safety around Fountain Hills, the Town Council last week voted unanimously (7-0) to approve the purchase and installation of illuminated speed limit signs to be placed within existing Traffic Safety Corridors.
As outlined in background material for the March 15 meeting, the Town Council approved the designation of two Traffic Safety Corridors within town in the summer of 2020. The first is a 2.3-mile corridor along Palisades Boulevard between El Lago and Saguaro boulevards, with the second being a 1.8-mile stretch along Saguaro Boulevard between Desert Vista and Grande Boulevard. These are two of the most heavily trafficked areas in town for motorists, bikers and pedestrians alike.
The corridors were established to combat negative driver behavior including speeding, aggressive driving, impairment and distracted driving through the heart of the community.
While signage has been placed notifying motorists of the Traffic Safety Corridors, it was determined that illuminated speed limit signs could further enhance safety through these busy areas.
Background material for the March 15 meeting noted these signs display the speed limit, as well as the speed of the approaching driver.
“[The signs] are considered to be traffic-calming devices, as they are designed to slow speeders down by alerting them to their speed,” according to the material. “These signs have been proven effective around the country…”
Tests for the signs have shown that:
*Speeders will slow down up to 80% of the time when alerted by illuminated speed limit signs.
*Typical speed reductions are 10-20%.
*Overall, compliance with the posted speed limit will go up by 30-60%.
*Illuminated speed limit signs are particularly effective at getting excessive speeders – those driving 20 mph or more over the posted speed limit – to slow down.
Similar to the illuminated stop signs that have been utilized in certain areas around town, these speed limit signs are solar-powered and do not need to be connected to electrical power.
The proposed placement of these signs includes two on Palisades Boulevard near El Lago Boulevard (one for each direction of traffic), a third on Palisades Boulevard and a fourth on Saguaro Boulevard near their intersection, and a fifth on Saguaro Boulevard near Oasis Drive. The sign location plan was presented to the Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee on Nov. 9, 2021, and the committee was in agreement with the plan.
Town staff requested three quotes including the cost of 10 signs and their installation, with a recommendation to go with Centerline Supply, as their system is the only one that includes StreetSmart Data Collection software, a cloud-based service that would allow staff to review data from each of the signs across 35 different charts, graphs and tables, offering real-world, instant data concerning driver behavior and response. The fiscal impact is listed at $30,410.
During his presentation, Public Works Director Justin Weldy explained that, while only five signs are being installed at this time, the purchase of 10 would provide for replacements or, as he anticipates positive reviews of their success, additional signs for placement elsewhere in town.
Councilmember Peggy McMahon moved for approval of the purchase and instillation of the signs, with Sharron Grzybowski seconding before the unanimous vote.