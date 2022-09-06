The Town of Fountain Hills Street Department has begun installing several illuminated speed limit signs around town.
The signs are being installed within the designated Traffic Safety Corridors on Saguaro and Palisades boulevards with an additional one on Golden Eagle Boulevard at the top of the hill near Sunridge Drive.
There are six total signs being installed. Commonly referred to in the industry as “driver feedback signs,” they display the speed limit with an illuminated display of the approaching driver’s speed. They are considered traffic calming devices designed to slow traffic.
According to a staff report the signs are considered effective and are used around the country. Studies have shown that drivers will slow up to 80% of the time when alerted by the signs. Typical speed reduction is 10% to 20%.
Overall compliance with the posted speed limit increases 30% to 60%. The illuminated speed limit signs are shown to be particularly effective in getting “excessive” speeders, those traveling 20 miles per hour or more over the limit, to slow down.
The Town Council approved the purchase of the signs in March of this year. They were purchased from Centerline Supply for $30,410 (total). The Centerline bid was chosen because it includes StreetSmart Data Collection software, giving staff the ability to review data for traffic speeds for weekly, daily, hourly and half-hour. Staff plans to review the data on a regular basis to provide law enforcement with information to help focus their in-person monitoring activities.