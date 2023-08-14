MADD

MADD volunteers help neighbors in need. (Submitted photo/Town of Fountain Hills)

On the morning of Saturday, Oct. 21, more than 400 Fountain Hills volunteers will provide landscape debris removal, weed control, minor interior and exterior home repairs, build exterior wheelchair ramps and interior cleaning assistance at the homes of some of the most vulnerable local residents.

Serving residents who need special care and support because of age or disabilities, financial hardship or other issues that leave them susceptible to harm is what the 15th Annual Make a Difference Day is all about.