On the morning of Saturday, Oct. 21, more than 400 Fountain Hills volunteers will provide landscape debris removal, weed control, minor interior and exterior home repairs, build exterior wheelchair ramps and interior cleaning assistance at the homes of some of the most vulnerable local residents.
Serving residents who need special care and support because of age or disabilities, financial hardship or other issues that leave them susceptible to harm is what the 15th Annual Make a Difference Day is all about.
Town of Fountain Hills Volunteer Coordinator Kim Wickland is seeking help to reach out and identify those residents in need who will want assistance on Make a Difference Day.
There may be someone at church, school or in the neighborhood who would benefit from the time and services given by the volunteers. Invite them to participate. There are no fees involved.
Anyone who would like to be a recipient on Make a Difference Day efforts, contact Wickland at 480-516-5108 or kwickland@fountainhillsaz.gov. Residential work project requests are due no later than Thursday, Aug. 31.
Residential work project registration forms are available at the Community Center and Town Hall.