Saguaro

Heat stress appears to be causing saguaro cacti to lose arms this summer. (Photo courtesy of Rio Verde Roadrunner)

The intense summer heat and lack of rain is taking a severe toll on plants throughout Rio Verde. Even the saguaros which are native to the Sonoran Desert are struggling. The RVCA Property Enhancement & Appearance Committee has reports that at least seven saguaros have lost arms or fallen in the last month.

James Roth, a Rio Verde resident and Maricopa County Master Gardener, writes in a column that the situation is not unique to the Verdes.