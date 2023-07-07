Nothing could be finer in the good-old dry heat of summer than a cold, refreshing ice cream sundae. The Town of Fountain Hills along with Spooner & Shaft Physical Therapy and Schwan’s is sponsoring an ice cream social on Tuesday, July 11, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr.
“Enjoy a custom-made sundae in the good company of friends and neighbors,” reads a press release announcing the event. “It’s a sweet deal made even sweeter because it’s free and open to the public.”