The Planning and Zoning Commission has delayed its discussion on yet another controversial rezoning request related to a parcel on Saguaro Blvd. just north of Shea Blvd.
The applicant made the request for a continuance to allow additional time to review and discuss concerns raised by residents of an adjacent condominium community. The commission will take up discussion again at its next regular session scheduled for Monday, March 9.
Commission Chairman Erik Hansen allowed for comments from about a half-dozen residents who turned out for the meeting before calling for a vote to delay.
The applicant is asking for the town to rezone a 1.6-acre parcel from its existing C-1 low intensity commercial designation to a C-2 standard commercial designation. The change would allow for the proposed construction of a 40-foot high, three-story hotel on the site.
Larry Meyers, a resident who has been in the forefront of efforts opposing a plan for an assisted living facility across Saguaro Blvd. from the proposed hotel site at Trevino Drive, raised his objections. Meyers has also raised questions about a hospital planned for that same site on Trevino.
Meyers said that surrounding properties, including the condominium units at Monterra Ranch, were developed based on the fact that this property was C-1. He said that the C-1 designation should remain in place.
“When you make a zoning ordinance and people developed around it based on that zoning it should not be changed,” Meyers said.
He suggested the hotel developer simply relocate their project to the property off Palisades Blvd. north of Shea. That property has a lodging zoning. A developer is proposing a development agreement and zoning changes to allow for an apartment complex. However, the apartment project is being referred to voters by residents not wanting to use the site for apartments.
Fred Bedell is a resident of Fountain Hills and lives at Monterra Ranch. He presented his own view that the three-story hotel is incompatible with the area and that the hotel will add traffic congestion that would lead to public safety issues.
Bedell also provided a letter to the commission from Patty and Steve Domine addressed to the commission.
“We have, and will continue to support well-planned development for Fountain Hills in every way possible,” Domine said in the letter provided to the commission. “We are, however, opposed to the proposed zoning change from C-1 to C-2 for the lot adjacent to our residential neighborhood.
“The proposed change for this C-1 is not consistent with the immediate and surrounding area. A 40-foot tall commercial hotel structure is completely out of character for the adjacent residential property owners to the north, and is also a compromise to the zone protections that the homeowners enjoy today as well as what they relied on when they made the investment in Fountain Hills to purchase.
“The very fabric of zoning protection is to preserve the existing intent, value and future of current property owners, and I believe we need to stay the course.”
Others who spoke to the commissioners expressed similar concerns. Cindy Stratzer said there is already too much noise in the area for them to enjoy their own backyard and she believes the hotel operation would only add to that. She has concerns for their property value.
The developer indicated a desire to have further dialogue with the nearby residents in asking for a delay in the commission discussion.
Effective in March the Planning and Zoning Commission is changing its regular meeting schedule to the second Monday of each month. They will meet once monthly unless there is a request requiring a special session. Monday, March 9, will be the next meeting and the date in which the zoning request is further discussed and a recommendation to the Town Council considered.