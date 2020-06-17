The Planning and Zoning Commission has forwarded a recommendation that the Town Council approve a special use permit (SUP) for the Fountain Hills Medical Center now under construction at Saguaro Boulevard and Trevino Drive.
In its recommendation the commission included five staff stipulations and added several new ones in an effort to satisfy concerns raised by nearby neighbors.
Neighbor Jane Bell asked the commission to assure all issues be resolved before the hospital begins operations. She wants the widening of Trevino Drive between Saguaro and Burkemo Drive completed at once and not done in phases.
Rose Anouti, whose home is closest to the hospital buildings, said the neighbors do not oppose the hospital; they want consideration of their concerns.
She said the issues that are intrusive in manner must be fixed and are not negotiable, adding that the hospital is welcome if they will join the neighborhood properly.
Larry Meyers said promises were made to the neighbors early in the process that have not been kept and said the hospital officials have shown “disrespect for the neighbors.”
Staff proposed stipulations to the approval of the permit, some of which are being complied with as work moves ahead.
The list includes submission of revisions to the ambulance bay to make it a “drive through” to eliminate the use of backup alarms. Staff also calls for a sign to indicate ambulance drivers are to continue around the building rather than turn around.
A revision of the landscape plan for a complete set calling for larger trees to screen noise and light is included.
Staff wants the location of the back-up generator shown on site plans.
Also, included is a stipulation to provide additional mitigation of noise from rooftop HVAC units if needed to meet the town’s noise ordinance.
In making a motion to recommend approval of the SUP Commission Vice Chair Peter Gray added additional stipulations that include removal of plans that show vehicle access from the site onto Burkemo Drive; the SUP is to apply to Phase I only and additional phases will need additional review; a more detailed sound study to be provided for council review; a conflict regarding a common wall space with a residence be resolved; and a call to use bollard lighting for the site.
Hospital officials said bollard lighting would be used if it can meet necessary standards for safety and security.
Pete Peters, project manager for the medical center construction, provided a statement regarding the commission action to The Times via email.
“We are thrilled that the Planning and Zoning Committee has voted unanimously to allow the Fountain Hills Medical Center to operate 24/7, which is imperative to operating a hospital,” Peters said. “We care about our neighbors and have been extremely sensitive to mitigating the noise, light and traffic coming from the hospital.
“When the hospital is complete later this year, it will offer a variety of services, including an emergency room, imaging center with CT, X-ray, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, laboratory, pharmacy and in-patient beds. The fully accredited hospital will serve both children and adults and include in-patient and primary care.
“We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Fountain Hills community.”
The council was scheduled to consider the SUP application when it met in regular session on Tuesday, May 16.