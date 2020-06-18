On a 6-1 vote during its regular session on June 16, the Town Council approved a special use permit (SUP) for the Fountain Hills Medical Center under construction on Trevino Drive at Saguaro Boulevard. Councilman David Spelich was the no vote.
The SUP specifically allows the hospital to operate on a 24/7 basis permitting operations between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
The process was somewhat drawn out due to concerns raised by neighbors related to noise and light. Residents on adjoining properties requested enhanced landscaping, a sound study and possible redesign involving HVAC units and bollard lighting.
The council did add staff stipulations to the permit, but declined to include the bollard lighting and a sound study stipulated by the Planning and Zoning Commission was presented to the council, which estimated the HVAC would not exceed town noise regulations.
If the hospital owner requests a SUP for Phase II of construction the council allowed for administrative approval of such a request.
See additional information regarding this story in the June 24 edition of The Times.