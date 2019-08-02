A World War II memoir about American paratrooper Eugene (Gene) Metcalfe is bringing notoriety and acclaim to the 96-year-old Fountain Hills resident.
Metcalfe told his life-changing war experiences to Marcus A. Nannini, a literary publisher living in Carefree. The book, “Left for Dead at Nijmegen,” was released in March by Casemate Publishers.
The Netherlands will award Metcalfe the “Orange Lanyard,” the Dutch equivalent to the U.S. Medal of Honor, on Sept. 16 during Operation Market Garden celebrations, according to Nannini.
The meritorious decoration is rarely awarded and only for heroic acts in battle.
Operation Market Garden was a failed military operation carried out by the Allies during World War II. At that time, it was the largest airborne operation in military history in the skies above the Netherlands and on the ground.
British Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery planned the operation that intended to force an entry to Germany by crossing the Lower Rhine.
On Sept. 17, 1944, Metcalfe, a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne, 508th 501 Paratroop Infantry Regiment, was among the first to jump from a C-47 over Groesbeek Heights, about 45 miles behind the enemy line.
The area was believed to be free of German troops. Instead, three German anti-aircraft cannon emplacements defended the region.
As Metcalfe jumped into a hail of bullets and exploding shells, he watched his plane roll and plummet into the ground.
Metcalfe was listed as killed in action and left for dead by his patrol. Metcalfe lost his hearing when an explosion damaged his eardrum. American troops liberated his POW camp in April 1945.
France also will bestow the Legion of Honor on Metcalfe at a time and place to be determined.
The U.S. Army will award him his Purple Heart Aug. 16 at the local American Legion Post.
In addition, the U.S. National Archives has invited Metcalfe and Nannini to a November presentation.
Metcalfe also will be a guest on the United Kingdom’s podcast, “World War II,” with host Angus Wallace.