HonorHealth has partially opened its facility in Fountain Hills. Urgent care is now accepting patients, with primary care to begin operations in the near future.
The new location includes 10,000 square feet of office space located at 16716 E. Palisades Blvd. including 14 exam rooms, an X-ray room, a lab draw room and a point of care room for minor procedures. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Urgent care can be reached at 480-587-6910 and, when it opens, primary care can be reached at 480-587-6900.
“HonorHealth is proud of our long history of caring for the community and partnering with local physicians to coordinate high quality care,” said Paul Sieckmann, MD, HonorHealth Medical Group chief medical officer. “We are committed to providing healthcare options for those living and working in Fountain Hills. As part of that commitment, we are in the process of opening an urgent care and primary care location in this community that will offer increased access to high-quality care.”
Additional information about the Fountain Hills HonorHealth branch will be reported in a future edition of The Times.