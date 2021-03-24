HonorHealth is slated to open a primary and urgent care facility in Fountain Hills.
The new location will include 10,000 square-feet of office space located at 16716 E. Palisades Blvd., the site of the former Recycled Home, including 14 exam rooms, an X-ray room, a lab draw room and a point of care room for minor procedures.
“HonorHealth is proud of our long history of caring for the community and partnering with local physicians to coordinate high-quality care” said Paul Sieckmann, MD, HonorHealth Medical Group chief medical officer. “We are committed to providing healthcare options for those living and working in Fountain Hills. As part of that commitment, we are in the process of opening an urgent care and primary care location in this community that will offer increased access to high-quality care.”
Services at this location will include primary care, urgent care, imaging, lab and planned in-office procedures. The location is scheduled to open in fall 2021.