It’s that time of year again, time for the Falcons to come home.
Next week is homecoming at Fountain Hills High School, including spirit days, the Buff Puff football game, the Friday night homecoming game and a dance on Saturday.
Spirit week kicks off Monday with “Step into the Twilight Zone.” The Buff Puff girls football event is also set to run from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday night.
The spirit week theme for Tuesday is Diner Day and Wednesday will be Bikers and Surfers. Funky Falcon Day is set for Thursday, with Cruisin' Class Color Day on Friday.
The homecoming parade will be Wednesday evening, which starts at 6 p.m. at the Avenue of the Fountains. The community is invited out to enjoy this event and cheer on the various high school classes, royalty, clubs and teams.
Friday night, the FHHS football team will return to its home field to take on Wickenburg beginning at 7 p.m.
Finally, Homecoming week will come to a close with the Fabulous ‘50s dance from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday in the high school gym.