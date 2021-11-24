Thanksgiving Day is tomorrow, Nov. 25, and with that in Fountain Hills comes the annual Turkey Trot and the return of the Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Effective at 5 a.m. Thursday, the following street closures will be in effect for the two big events.
*North and southbound Saguaro Boulevard between El Lago and Palisades boulevards.
*North and southbound Verde River Drive between Avenue of the Fountains and Palisades Boulevard.
*East and westbound Avenue of the Fountains between La Montana Drive and Saguaro Boulevard.
*East and westbound Parkview Avenue between La Montana Drive and Saguaro Boulevard.
There will be access to parking in the plat 208 lots off of Palisades Boulevard and La Montana Drive north of Avenue of the Fountains.