One thing about Christmas morning is there always seems to be an abundance of items to be disposed of after all the presents are open.
Republic Services has some information about what can be recycled, what should be disposed of and what should be considered for reuse.
Starting with the wrapping paper, it can be recycled unless it is glossy coated or embellished. Otherwise, toss it out.
Boxes can be recycled or reused.
Gift bags are similar to wrapping paper. They can be recycled or reused if uncoated. If they are embellished, they can be reused or tossed out.
As for ribbons and bows, either reuse them or throw them away.
Tissue paper can be recycled or reused.
Cellophane used in packaging should be tossed.
For more information, visit recyclingsimplified.com/holidays and RepublicServices.com.
Republic Services has no scheduled Saturday collection in Fountain Hills, so there will be no interruption or delay of service for either Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.