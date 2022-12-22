The holidays may be the most wonderful time of year, but they’re also the most wasteful. With parties, decorations, gift giving and travel, Americans generate 25% more waste than average between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. That equals almost 1,000 pounds of trash per household.
But much of what is thrown away during the holidays can be recycled or repurposed. Republic Services, the Fountain Hills trash collection agency, encourages consumers across the country to incorporate environmentally responsible practices into celebrations and family gatherings with a few simple tips.
“Many of us want to be better recyclers during the holidays, but we aren’t sure how or just don’t have the time,” said Pete Keller, vice president of recycling and sustainability at Republic Services. “With a few simple steps during the holidays, we can all do our part to make environmentally responsible choices throughout the holiday season and help make a positive impact in our communities for generations to come.”
Simple holiday recycling tips include:
*Save and reuse gift bags, ribbons and bows for next year – it’s smart for the environment and for your wallet.
*Shipping gifts? Make shredded paper out of old newspapers and magazines or reuse last year’s bubble wrap and foam peanuts.
*Think twice when it comes to wrapping paper. Standard wrapping paper can be recycled, but anything with glitter or foil belongs in the trash – or save it for next year. Generally, the fancier the wrapping paper, the less recyclable it is.
*Getting a new device this holiday season? Make sure your old phone or tablet does not get tossed in with the recycling. Check with your local service provider for any special instructions or electronics recycling options.
The most common holiday materials contaminating the recycling stream include bubble wrap, cellophane, holiday ribbons and bows, batteries, food waste, clothing and shoes, holiday lights, electronics and foam peanuts. All of these items and materials should be placed in a waste container, not recycled.
Additionally, toy packaging made of heavy cardboard is only recyclable when the cardboard is separated from the plastic. That includes the plastic window on the box of a doll or action figure. Sticky gift tags are not recyclable by themselves, but they are acceptable if affixed to an envelope or wrapping paper.
Check with your local service provider for any changes in holiday collection schedules.