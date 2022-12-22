The holidays may be the most wonderful time of year, but they’re also the most wasteful. With parties, decorations, gift giving and travel, Americans generate 25% more waste than average between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. That equals almost 1,000 pounds of trash per household.

But much of what is thrown away during the holidays can be recycled or repurposed. Republic Services, the Fountain Hills trash collection agency, encourages consumers across the country to incorporate environmentally responsible practices into celebrations and family gatherings with a few simple tips.