The FHUSD Parent Teacher Organization is adjusting to the times and offering a new one-day pop-up shopping event on Dec. 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Middle School’s spacious outdoor courtyard.
Children from the wholecommunity are welcome to come shop for mom, dad, brother, sister, grandparents, friends or anyone they would like to treat to a special gift for the holidays.
Shoppers will be able to peruse privately amongst the many tables of new items with one of their volunteers while the adults kick back and enjoy holiday music and treats.
Come visit Santa between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and capture a unique (socially distanced) photo opportunity.
All the children’s gifts will be put in a confidential bag for safe keeping until it’s time for wrapping so they can feel assured that their presents will remain secret. Most gifts range from $0.50 to $6 in price, with many items designated with familial tags (such as “mom” or “uncle”) as well as many other items like stuffed animals, toys, stickers, t-shirts, hats, etc. Both cash and credit card will be accepted.
Organizers will be taking precautions, as recommended by the CDC and the FHUSD, to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Social distancing stickers will be in place, hand sanitizing stations available, masks required, and a maximum number of persons will be allowed into the courtyard at a time.
Fountain Hills Middle School is located at 15414 N. McDowell Mountain Rd.