Plenty of Christmas decorations, gifts and treats are available at Holiday Mart at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center.

The mart is open Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 17. Holiday Mart is filled with treasures to delight holiday shoppers. All merchandise has been donated to the River of Time as part of one of the year’s biggest fundraisers. Organizers Sharon Hunter, T.Kay Bertoldi, Carol Holt and John Bertoldi, along with numerous volunteers have created a magical wonderland, making sure all items are like new, in working order and priced reasonably.