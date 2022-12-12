Plenty of Christmas decorations, gifts and treats are available at Holiday Mart at the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum & Exploration Center.
The mart is open Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 17. Holiday Mart is filled with treasures to delight holiday shoppers. All merchandise has been donated to the River of Time as part of one of the year’s biggest fundraisers. Organizers Sharon Hunter, T.Kay Bertoldi, Carol Holt and John Bertoldi, along with numerous volunteers have created a magical wonderland, making sure all items are like new, in working order and priced reasonably.
“We are so pleased with the Holiday Mart this year,” said River of Time Executive Director Cherie Koss. “Sharon, T.Kay, Carol, John and the many volunteers have made this not only a successful event for the River of Time, but it also is a pleasure for shoppers. We have had so many compliments about the quality and quantity of the merchandise. The selection is still huge, but time is running out. We invite people to come in frequently for new items.”
Koss reminded people that the center’s Riverbanks Gift Shop, also located at the River of Time, is fully stocked with gifts for everyone to include ball caps, metal “clan” statuary, adult and children's books, home décor, jewelry and more.
Holiday Mart is set up at the River of Time, 12901 N. La Montana Drive.