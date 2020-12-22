Christmas Day is Friday, Dec. 25, and that means many businesses and other services in Fountain Hills will be closed for the holiday.
The Town of Fountain Hills will be closed for the holiday from about 12 noon on Thursday, Dec. 24, through Sunday, Dec. 27.
The Community Center will also close at about noon Thursday, Dec. 24, and on Friday, Dec. 25.
The Fountain Hills Library branch remains closed due to coronavirus.
The Fountain Hills Sanitary District office is closed on Thursday, Dec. 24, as well as Friday, Dec. 25.
The Fountain Hills Unified School District and Fountain Hills Charter School will be on winter break and offices will be closed throughout the holidays.
Bank branches in Fountain Hills will close their offices on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
Grocery stores in Fountain Hills will be closed on Christmas Day, so get that food shopping done early.
Republic Services will have no collection on Christmas Day. Collections will run one day behind Friday pick-up will be done on Saturday.
The office of The Times will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25. Classified advertising deadlines and letters to the editor for the Wednesday, Dec. 30, edition are on Monday, Dec. 28.