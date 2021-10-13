The Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills is stepping up plans for outdoor activities as the weather turns the corner toward cooler fall temperatures.
“Ranger” Amy Burnett, a Fountain Hills resident and Information and Education Program Manager for Arizona Game & Fish Department, will once again lead full moon hikes in the Fountain Hills McDowell Sonoran Preserve in October.
Instead of a single hike with up to 25 people, the event will feature two shorter hikes with about 12 each. The evening hikes will take place on Friday, Oct. 22, from the Adero Canyon Trailhead. Wear proper hiking attire, bring water and have a flashlight or headlamp. No strollers or pets permitted. Preregistration is required and there is a $5 fee to register (TOFH Course #5903).
Burnett will also present Chatting with Critters – Up Close. Meet some of her favorite reptiles (also her pets) at the Adero Canyon Trailhead on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 8 a.m.
This event is kid and family friendly and fully accessible. No pets invited.
On Friday, Nov. 5, SCFH is hosting a hike on Holy Hill to the Vortex. This is a five- to six-mile hike following mountain bike and horse trails fronting the Superstition Mountains (TOFH Course #5905).
On Friday, Nov. 12, hike the Agua Fria National Monument, which includes significant prehistoric sites including a wall filled with rock art and an overlook at Baby Canyon Ruin with sweeping views (TOFH Course #5906).
For additional information and to register for the SCFH events visit scfh.org/events.
Also, not yet scheduled but in the plans are stargazing hikes in the McDowell Mountain Preserve.
SCFH is also teaming up with the Town of Fountain Hills to present the November Hiking Challenge. This is a series of seven hikes totaling 34 miles taking place throughout the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, Botanical Garden and the Town Overlook Trail. Participants are to complete the series during November.
There is a $10 registration fee, which includes a T-shirt. Those who complete the challenge will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win at $50 Just Roughin’ It gift card.
Visit fh.az.gov/724/ Fountain-Hills-Hiking-Challenge.com for details on the hikes.