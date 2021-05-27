The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of the fatal hit and run collision on McDowell Mountain Road Tuesday morning as Debra Ceschin, 57. They did not immediately provide a hometown.
The Sheriff’s Office has also released a photo of the suspect vehicle showing damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle. It is a 2000-2002 Toyota Tundra Access Cab.
Ceschin was on a bicycle near Mile Post 2 on McDowell Mountain Road when she was allegedly struck by the vehicle.
Witnesses told investigators they saw a white pick-up stopped near the entrance to McDowell Mountain Park with two male subjects wearing lime green, long-sleeved shirts attempting to repair damage to the front of the vehicle.
The suspect vehicle was captured on video traveling westbound through the intersection of Rio Verde Drive and 122nd Street at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25.
Anyone who believes they may have information regarding this collision is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at (602) 876-TIPS (8477) or (602) 876-1011. Callers with information should refer to Sheriff’s Office Report IR21-015241.