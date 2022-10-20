Clissene Lewis can speak on the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation as one with roots that extend back to the beginning, when members of her family returned to the banks of the Verde after being banished to the San Carlos Apache Reservation in 1875. It was 25 years later they were told they could return to what had been the Army camp Fort McDowell.

Lewis had heard the stories from her mother and grandmothers about the history and culture of the Yavapai. She now tells those stories to others in her role as Cultural Coordinator for the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation. She was the moderator for a recent tour presented by the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center in Fountain Hills.