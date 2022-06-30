The Town Council has approved a proposal to establish a new seven-member commission to advise on historic and cultural aspects of the community.
Members of the committee working on the Town celebration for the 50th anniversary of the Fountain and the 30th anniversary of incorporation in 2020 discussed the possibility of the Town having a historic preservation commission.
Town staff brought the council a proposal earlier this month outlining the formal creation of a Historic and Cultural Advisory Commission.
The staff report to the council states the purpose of the commission will be to advise the Town Council on matters relating to historic and cultural preservation, including the making of plans and policies for the identification, evaluation and recognition of historically or culturally significant aspects within Fountain Hills.
The commission will establish criteria and procedures for review and bring further awareness to the public on the history of the Town of Fountain Hills. The commission is to be informational and advisory, not an archival collection of memorabilia.
The Historic and Cultural Advisory Commission is to be composed of a total of seven members appointed by the mayor, subject to the approval of the council. This is consistent with the existing council advisory groups. These appointments are for a period of three years each, with the terms of members staggered such that the terms of no more than three members shall expire in any one year, with the exception of the initial appointment of members who shall serve two or three-year terms, respectively.
The staff report outlined the duties of the commission as follows:
*Act in an advisory capacity to the Town Council, town manager and Community Services director in matters pertaining to the cultural and historical significance of the town and increase public awareness of the importance of historic and cultural matters.
*Consider provisions of the annual Community Services Department budget during the preparation process and make recommendations with respect to the needs of the Historic and Cultural Advisory Commission.
*Assist in the planning of educational awareness and outreach programs for the residents of the Town and promote and stimulate public interest therein.
*Perform such other duties not inconsistent with the mission as may be requested by the Town Council, town manager or Community Services director.
The council approved the request unanimously.