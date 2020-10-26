The weather is getting cooler and everyone is ready to get into the great outdoors for fresh air and to break the cabin fever.
The Town of Fountain Hills wants to encourage residents to participate in an upcoming Hiking Challenge set for November.
Complete five hikes that total approximately 32 miles and do it all in the month of November. The hikes include:
Scenic Loop Trail – 4.2 miles, 300-foot elevation gain, easy to moderate.
Sunrise Trail (Scottsdale Preserve) to Andrews/Kinsey Trail – 6.8 miles, 1,100-foot elevation gain, moderate.
Golden Eagle Trailhead to Dixie Mine – 5.4 miles, 700-foot elevation gain, moderate to difficult.
Golden Eagle Trailhead to Preserve – 7.9 miles, 1,500-foot elevation gain, moderate to difficult.
Golden Eagle to Bell Pass (Scottsdale Preserve) – 8 miles, moderate to difficult.
There is a $10 registration fee that includes a Fountain Hills Hiking Challenge commemorative T-shirt. Register at fh.az.gov/recreation.
Participants are invited to share their hiking photos to be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card to Just Roughin’ It.
Tag organizers at Facebook@fhparksandrec or email to layers@fhlazlgov.
In an update provided to the Town Council at its Oct. 6 meeting, Town Manager Grady Miller said work is progressing to have the pavement and utilities to the Adero Canyon Trailhead by the end of the year. He said there is some hope the work can be done by Thanksgiving.