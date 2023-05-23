At about 3 p.m. on Monday, May 15, the Fountain Hills Fire Department responded to a report of two lost hikers in the McDowell Mountains near the end of Coyote Way in the Eagles Nest subdivision.
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded with a helicopter to assist in airlifting the two off the side of the mountain.
According to Fountain Hills Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief/Fire Marshal Mike Winters, both victims were treated at the scene and refused transport to a hospital.
This incident should be a reminder to people to use extra caution and preparation before setting off on a hike during the summer. In many cases the results have been more tragic. It is advisable to do hiking in the early morning hours, the temperature by mid-afternoon on May 15 was approaching 100 degrees.
The Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills is reminding hikers to have plenty of water along, and let people know where you are going. Also, a cold pack that can be activated on the scene can be used to bring down the body temperature when applied to the back of the neck.