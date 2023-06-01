Hike.jpg

From January through April, more than 90,000 people activated trail counters in Fountain Hills. The numbers are based on counters monitored by the McDowell Mountain Preservation Commission (MMPC). The devices count in both directions, and these are raw numbers presented.

Numbers reported to the MMPC at its May meeting show 54,413 people tripped the counter on the Promenade Trail at Adero Canyon Trailhead. This counter is located where nearly everyone heading into (and out of) the Preserve for a hike is counted.