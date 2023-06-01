From January through April, more than 90,000 people activated trail counters in Fountain Hills. The numbers are based on counters monitored by the McDowell Mountain Preservation Commission (MMPC). The devices count in both directions, and these are raw numbers presented.
Numbers reported to the MMPC at its May meeting show 54,413 people tripped the counter on the Promenade Trail at Adero Canyon Trailhead. This counter is located where nearly everyone heading into (and out of) the Preserve for a hike is counted.
From there hikers may use the Overlook/Ridgeline Trail (20,461), or the Andrews/Kinsey-Western Loop (16,293). There are also those who continue on the Promenade to access the Upper and Lower Sonoran Trails in the Preserve. The new North Trail does not yet have a separate trail counter. Also, some hikers may begin on the Sunrise Trail in Scottsdale, or the Golden Eagle Trailhead in Fountain Hills and exit at Adero Canyon. Or they may start at Adero Canyon and exit one of those other trailheads.
A counter at the entry to the Adero Canyon Trailhead parking lot registered 48,706 tallies. This counts vehicles and likely bicycles, which account for many visitors to the trailhead, but do not head out onto the trails.
During the first four months of the year there were 29,993 people on the Lake Overlook Trail around Fountain Park. There were 7,166 who visited the Botanical Garden on Fountain Hills Boulevard.
March was the busiest of the months with 17,440 on the ACT trails, 9,377 on the Lake Overlook and an estimated 1,574 at the Botanical Garden.
The trail counters were installed to provide the Town with information regarding the foot traffic using the outdoor trail system in the community. The counts provide information to assist with maintenance and amenities as well as offer support for grant funding requests.