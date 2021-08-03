The Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills wants residents to enjoy summer hiking, but also be aware of the dangers of heat and weather.
Even though it’s very hot, trails in the McDowell Mountain Preserve are open from sunrise to sunset. Here are some tips for an enjoyable hike during the desert summer heat:
*Start hike as early in the morning as possible.
*Make sure to have plenty of water. Water and bathrooms are available at the Adero Canyon and Golden Eagle trailheads. When half your water supply is gone be safe, turn around and head back to the trailhead.
*Wear sun-protective clothing and a hat.
*Carry a charged cell phone.
*Reconsider hiking with pets. Temperatures are even hotter at ground level and dogs can suffer severe heat exhaustion quickly.
*Save the long hikes for the winter months.